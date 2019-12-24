ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1473 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Dow30’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

DDM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.60. 7,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,727. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 1 year low of $32.81 and a 1 year high of $56.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88.

