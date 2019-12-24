Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

SPXN traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.21. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $48.76 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.89.

