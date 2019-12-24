ProShares Short Real Estate Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:REK)

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0266 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. 21 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. ProShares Short Real Estate has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $17.28.

About ProShares Short Real Estate

ProShares Short Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments; and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

