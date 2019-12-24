ProShares Short Real Estate Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:REK)

ProShares Short Real Estate (NYSEARCA:REK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0266 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:REK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. 21 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. ProShares Short Real Estate has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $17.28.
About ProShares Short Real Estate
