ProShares Short Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SBM) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

ProShares Short Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SBM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0212 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares Short Basic Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

NYSEARCA:SBM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561. ProShares Short Basic Materials has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36.

In related news, insider (Bob) Vassie Robert 223,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th.

ProShares Short Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in derivatives as a substitute for directly shorting stocks in order to gain inverse exposure to the Index.

