ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1566 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of EFAD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,733 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $40.40.

