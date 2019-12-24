ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0259 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of OILK stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.07. 1,123 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37.

