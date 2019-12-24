ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSEARCA:RINF)

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1195 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSEARCA RINF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,755. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.