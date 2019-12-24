Project Pai (PAI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $333,581.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $12.47 million and approximately $333,581.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including HBUS, OOOBTC, LBank and Huobi. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038830 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.67 or 0.06113360 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000478 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029505 BTC.
- Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.
- Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001941 BTC.
- ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002564 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001273 BTC.
- Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000276 BTC.
Project Pai Profile
Project Pai Coin Trading
Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitfinex, BitForex, HBUS, LBank and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.