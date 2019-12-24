Project Pai (PAI) 24 Hour Volume Tops $333,581.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $12.47 million and approximately $333,581.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including HBUS, OOOBTC, LBank and Huobi. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.67 or 0.06113360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029505 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001941 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,641,858,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,451,409,362 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bitfinex, BitForex, HBUS, LBank and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

