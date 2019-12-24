Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) & AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (NASDAQ:ASNB) Financial Review

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration has a beta of -2.28, suggesting that its share price is 328% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pro-Dex and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $27.17 million 2.38 $4.15 million N/A N/A AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration $3.35 million 1.12 $330,000.00 N/A N/A

Pro-Dex has higher revenue and earnings than AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pro-Dex and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 1 0 3.00 AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pro-Dex presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.70%. Given Pro-Dex’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pro-Dex is more favorable than AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of Pro-Dex shares are held by institutional investors. 38.6% of Pro-Dex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 14.19% 22.60% 15.14% AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration 13.71% -293.13% 16.33%

Summary

Pro-Dex beats AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services. The company offers its products under the name of Pro-Dex.Pro-Dex, Inc. sells its medical device products primarily to original equipment manufacturers; and dental products to dental product distributors. Its products are used in hospitals, medical engineering labs, scientific research facilities, and high-tech manufacturing operations. Pro-Dex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

