Prime-XI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (PXI)

Prime-XI (CURRENCY:PXI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Prime-XI has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Prime-XI has a market cap of $3,210.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Prime-XI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prime-XI coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prime-XI alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014809 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Prime-XI Coin Profile

Prime-XI (CRYPTO:PXI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2014. Prime-XI’s total supply is 21,931,815 coins. The official website for Prime-XI is primexi.com . Prime-XI’s official Twitter account is @OfficialPXI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Prime-XI

Prime-XI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prime-XI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prime-XI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prime-XI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prime-XI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prime-XI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.