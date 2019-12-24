Presearch Hits Market Cap of $688,895.00 (PRE)

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $688,895.00 and $14,031.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Presearch has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One Presearch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00559337 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008987 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About Presearch

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2015. Presearch’s total supply is 170,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,000 tokens. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io

Buying and Selling Presearch

Presearch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Presearch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

