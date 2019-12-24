Praemium (ASX:PPS) Shares Down 1%

Praemium Ltd (ASX:PPS) fell 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.50 ($0.35) and last traded at A$0.50 ($0.35), 347,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.51 ($0.36).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33.

About Praemium (ASX:PPS)

Praemium Limited provides managed accounts technology, portfolio administration, and financial planning tools to the wealth management industry in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Asia. It offers Praemium Portfolio, a portfolio reconstruction engine with a database of historic corporate actions across various equities.

