PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.72.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

NYSE PPG traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $133.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.84. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $94.41 and a 1-year high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares in the company, valued at $16,418,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,484,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,084,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,344,085,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after acquiring an additional 232,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,377,732,000 after acquiring an additional 69,569 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,202,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,861,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $334,003,000 after acquiring an additional 63,949 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

