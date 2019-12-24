Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.02

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.02 and traded as high as $50.25. Powell Industries shares last traded at $50.25, with a volume of 3,772 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POWL. Sidoti cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $578.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.91%. Powell Industries’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Powell Industries by 45.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.