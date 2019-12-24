Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.64

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.64 and traded as high as $56.82. Portland General Electric shares last traded at $55.92, with a volume of 14,430 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

