Portfolio+ S&P Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPSC) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Portfolio+ S&P Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:PPSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2518 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Portfolio+ S&P Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Portfolio+ S&P Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.86. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889. Portfolio+ S&P Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $28.77 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.57.

