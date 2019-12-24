Polymath (POLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.26 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $8.26 million and $4.34 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Upbit, Kyber Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Polymath has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00553153 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008384 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000496 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,217,136 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex, LATOKEN, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi, Koinex, Upbit, UEX, Kyber Network, Bitbns, DDEX, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

