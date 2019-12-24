Polis (POLIS) Tops One Day Volume of $44,245.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. Polis has a total market cap of $9.68 million and $44,245.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polis has traded up 44.3% against the US dollar. One Polis coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00014599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, STEX, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,063,007 coins and its circulating supply is 9,063,022 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

