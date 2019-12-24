POA (POA) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.68 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One POA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, Binance and Ethfinex. POA has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $734,092.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, POA has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

About POA

POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network.

POA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

