Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Receives $9.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:PSTI traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.00. 222,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 107.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,882,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 974,306 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 33,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

