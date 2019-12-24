Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Receives $9.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.94.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.
NASDAQ:PSTI traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $4.00. 222,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02.
About Pluristem Therapeutics
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.
