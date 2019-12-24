PLNcoin (PLNC) Tops One Day Volume of $10.00

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded down 27.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, PLNcoin has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar. PLNcoin has a total market cap of $3,759.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLNcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,584.88 or 2.39797160 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000449 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025574 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About PLNcoin

PLNcoin (CRYPTO:PLNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. PLNcoin’s official message board is forum.plncoin.org . PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PLNcoin’s official website is www.plncoin.org

PLNcoin Coin Trading

PLNcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLNcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLNcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

