PlayCoin [ERC20] Price Reaches $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (PLY)

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 44.7% higher against the dollar. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market cap of $4.18 million and $2.09 million worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlayCoin [ERC20] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00182659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.94 or 0.01175138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000616 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00116705 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Profile

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply . The official website for PlayCoin [ERC20] is playcoin.game . The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayCoin [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.