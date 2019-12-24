Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) SVP Scott Yara Sells 6,162 Shares

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) SVP Scott Yara sold 6,162 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $92,368.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 277,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,164,701.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of PVTL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,335. Pivotal Software has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of -0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Pivotal Software by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Pivotal Software in the second quarter worth $1,335,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Pivotal Software by 21.5% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pivotal Software during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pivotal Software during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

