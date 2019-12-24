Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) President Sells $185,920.97 in Stock

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) President William Cook sold 12,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $185,920.97. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 482,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pivotal Software stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 772,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,335. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. Pivotal Software has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -23.83 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

PVTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pivotal Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 34.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Pivotal Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in Pivotal Software by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

