Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) CEO Robert C. Mee Sells 20,667 Shares

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) CEO Robert C. Mee sold 20,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $309,798.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 821,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,313,475.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE PVTL traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 772,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,335. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. Pivotal Software has a fifty-two week low of $8.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.83 and a beta of -0.46.

Get Pivotal Software alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVTL. Citigroup raised their price target on Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Pivotal Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pivotal Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVTL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 39.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pivotal Software by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pivotal Software Company Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.