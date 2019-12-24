Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:PT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . 833,975 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 403% from the previous session’s volume of 165,784 shares.The stock last traded at $1.07 and had previously closed at $0.84.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pintec Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pintec Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Pintec Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pintec Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

