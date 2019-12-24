Phore Price Up 22.4% Over Last 7 Days (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0795 or 0.00001086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, Cryptopia and IDAX. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $271.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phore has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,596,545 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

