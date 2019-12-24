Phantasma (SOUL) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.94 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Bitbns, Kucoin and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $1.94 million and $63,499.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Phantasma

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

