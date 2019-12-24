Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.43

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp (TSE:PEY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.43 and traded as high as $3.92. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 674,093 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Friday, October 4th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Friday, October 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.45.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $606.74 million and a P/E ratio of 4.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$3.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.43.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$104.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 15,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.59, for a total value of C$53,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$307,339.90.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.