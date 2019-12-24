Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Trading Up 20%

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) shares were up 20% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.01, approximately 316,249 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,192% from the average daily volume of 24,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PESI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 172.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the second quarter worth approximately $608,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,424,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 60,901 shares during the last quarter. 24.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PESI)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

