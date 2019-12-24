Perlin (PERL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.97 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 24th. Perlin has a market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perlin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges including Binance and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Perlin has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00184065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.01200481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025505 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00119819 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Perlin

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,005,330 tokens. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . Perlin’s official message board is medium.com/perlin-network

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

