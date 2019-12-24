PC Connection, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, January 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.68. 4,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.76. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $52.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $729.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.20 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 17,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $897,207.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $75,915.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,950.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,365 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

CNXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti set a $47.00 target price on shares of PC Connection and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.