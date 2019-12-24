PayCoin (XPY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.00

PayCoin (CURRENCY:XPY) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. One PayCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and BX Thailand. PayCoin has a market capitalization of $34,145.00 and $1.00 worth of PayCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PayCoin has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000211 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 109.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000255 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

PayCoin Profile

PayCoin (CRYPTO:XPY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2014. PayCoin’s total supply is 11,995,342 coins. The official message board for PayCoin is www.talkxpy.com . PayCoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin . PayCoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com

Buying and Selling PayCoin

PayCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

