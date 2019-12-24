Parkgene Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Parkgene token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. Parkgene has a market cap of $107,900.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00182085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.01172409 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025364 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00116513 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene launched on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

