Parachute (PAR) Market Capitalization Tops $101,996.00

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Parachute has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Parachute token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a market cap of $101,996.00 and $1,414.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Parachute Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,889,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 363,724,525 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

