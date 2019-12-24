Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0499 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

BATS:CALF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.99. 2,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.31.

