Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.18

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.177 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.15.

Shares of BATS:PTNQ traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.24. 18,263 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

