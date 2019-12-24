Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

SRVR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.24. The stock had a trading volume of 81,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,142. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $33.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.