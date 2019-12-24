Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock Price Down 49.6%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s share price traded down 49.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.58, 5,896,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 263% from the average session volume of 1,626,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. The company has a market cap of $32.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.74.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Outlook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $83,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 37.6% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 389,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 106,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 712.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 347,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

