Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.37

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 706400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 million and a P/E ratio of -12.12.

In other news, Director Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,429,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,888,850.18. Insiders have purchased 1,801,500 shares of company stock worth $781,265 in the last quarter.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

