Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OFIX. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

OFIX opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $881.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, Director Ronald A. Matricaria purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $845,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,655,726. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 24.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,995 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 813,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,139,000 after buying an additional 413,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1,801.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 41,988 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.