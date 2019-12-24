Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DOGEF) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.25 and last traded at $101.25, 665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.31.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DOGEF)

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates offshore wind farms, bioenergy plants, and waste-to-energy solutions. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, Bioenergy, and Customer Solutions segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Taiwan.

