Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Trading 1.7% Higher

Orezone Gold Corp (CVE:ORE)’s share price traded up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61, 87,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 110,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.16 million and a PE ratio of -6.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 197,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,218.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects. Its principal property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Orezone Gold Corporation(TSXV:ORE) operates independently of IAMGOLD Burkina Faso Inc as of February 25, 2009.

