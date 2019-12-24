Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGF) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGF) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2025 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 721. Oppenheimer Global ESG Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $31.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52.

