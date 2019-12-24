Ondori (RSTR) Market Cap Hits $2.77 Million

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Ondori has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $182.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ondori coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, DragonEX and CoinExchange. During the last week, Ondori has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025414 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002109 BTC.

About Ondori

Ondori (RSTR) is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ondori’s official website is rstr.io . The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ondori should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ondori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

