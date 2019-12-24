Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading Up 8.1%

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) shares traded up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.79 and last traded at $1.74, 957,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 221% from the average session volume of 298,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.14.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.