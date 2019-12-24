OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omnova Solutions Inc. develops, manufactures and markets emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals and decorative and building products for a variety of industrial, commercial and consumer markets. The Performance Chemicals unit’s broad range of emulsion polymers and specialty chemicals are used as coatings, binders, adhesives, and additives for paper, carpet, textile and various other industries. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of OMNOVA Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.96.

OMN opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.04. OMNOVA Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.14.

OMNOVA Solutions (NYSE:OMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $192.40 million for the quarter. OMNOVA Solutions had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 1.08%. Research analysts anticipate that OMNOVA Solutions will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMN. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in OMNOVA Solutions by 48.1% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of OMNOVA Solutions by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMNOVA Solutions Company Profile

OMNOVA Solutions Inc provides specialty solutions and performance materials for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its Specialty Solutions segment designs, develops, produces, and markets specialty products for use in various applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings; nonwovens used in hygiene products, filtration, and construction; drilling additives for oil and gas drilling, cementing, and fracking; elastomeric modification of plastic casings and hoses used in household, industrial products, and automobiles; tapes and adhesives; sports surfaces; textile finishes; commercial building refurbishment; new construction; residential cabinets; flooring; ceiling tiles; furnishings; manufactured housing; health care patient; common area furniture; and various industrial films applications.

