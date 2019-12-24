OKCash Market Capitalization Achieves $1.07 Million (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, Upbit, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $2,944.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OKCash has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00060393 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00086150 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000915 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00068354 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,296.34 or 1.00072438 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Bitblocks (BBK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000121 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,903,204 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.