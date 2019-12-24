OKB (OKB) Reaches Market Cap of $50.84 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. OKB has a total market cap of $50.84 million and $78.42 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKB has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One OKB token can now be purchased for $2.54 or 0.00034738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038367 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $453.54 or 0.06197630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029862 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001922 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022892 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB (OKB) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

