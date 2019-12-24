Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ) Shares Up 5.9%

Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.26, 103,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 190% from the average session volume of 35,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.35.

About Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial (OTCMKTS:OIBRQ)

Oi SA, a switched fixed-line telephony services concessionaire, provides integrated telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers fixed telephony services, including voice, data communication, and pay TV services; local and intraregional long-distance carrier services; domestic and international long-distance services; mobile telephony and corporate solutions; and installation, maintenance, and repair services, as well as value-added services and commercial data transmission services.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.